WSOP Circuit Makes Comeback in Atlantic City With $1 Million Prize Pool After Five-Year Gap

After a long wait, poker returns to Harrah's Atlantic City. The World Series of Poker Circuit runs from Aug. 14-25, marking its first games since March 2020. Players will chase more than $1 million in total prizes.

At the center stands the $1,700 Main Event with its $500,000 prize pool. Two other big draws catch the eye: a $400 Mini Main Event and a Monster Stack contest, each putting $200,000 and $100,000 at stake.

The 2025 series grows to 18 events, up from 13 in 2019. Winners take home a WSOP Circuit ring plus a $5,000 ticket to WSOP Paradise in the Bahamas this December.

This New Jersey stop holds a special spot in card history. Back in January 2005, Harrah's Atlantic City hosted the first-ever WSOP Circuit Games. The buzz from Chris Moneymaker's WSOP win still filled the air. That first $10,000 Main Event saw 249 players compete, with Henry Tran winning $780,615.

COVID-19 shut down the 2020 series mid-play. In 2019, Ryan Eriquezzo won his second Main Event title here, banking $124,397.

Players of all types will find their spot in 2025. New additions include a $300 Ladies event and $400 Seniors game. The schedule also fits in a $600 Bounty, $400 Big O, and fast-paced $300 Turbo contests.

From 2005 until COVID hit, Atlantic City stayed a steady stop on the circuit. The first Main Event's final table showed its pull: stars like Erick Lindgren and Chris Ferguson sat down to play.