Contests
LISTEN LIVE

WSOP Circuit Makes Comeback in Atlantic City With $1 Million Prize Pool After Five-Year Gap

After a long wait, poker returns to Harrah’s Atlantic City. The World Series of Poker Circuit runs from Aug. 14-25, marking its first games since March 2020. Players will chase…

J. Mayhew
Poker players take part in the 2004 World Series of Poker
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

After a long wait, poker returns to Harrah's Atlantic City. The World Series of Poker Circuit runs from Aug. 14-25, marking its first games since March 2020. Players will chase more than $1 million in total prizes.

At the center stands the $1,700 Main Event with its $500,000 prize pool. Two other big draws catch the eye: a $400 Mini Main Event and a Monster Stack contest, each putting $200,000 and $100,000 at stake.

The 2025 series grows to 18 events, up from 13 in 2019. Winners take home a WSOP Circuit ring plus a $5,000 ticket to WSOP Paradise in the Bahamas this December.

This New Jersey stop holds a special spot in card history. Back in January 2005, Harrah's Atlantic City hosted the first-ever WSOP Circuit Games. The buzz from Chris Moneymaker's WSOP win still filled the air. That first $10,000 Main Event saw 249 players compete, with Henry Tran winning $780,615.

COVID-19 shut down the 2020 series mid-play. In 2019, Ryan Eriquezzo won his second Main Event title here, banking $124,397.

Players of all types will find their spot in 2025. New additions include a $300 Ladies event and $400 Seniors game. The schedule also fits in a $600 Bounty, $400 Big O, and fast-paced $300 Turbo contests.

From 2005 until COVID hit, Atlantic City stayed a steady stop on the circuit. The first Main Event's final table showed its pull: stars like Erick Lindgren and Chris Ferguson sat down to play.

Now the series comes back where it started. Players have 12 days to chase seven-figure prize pools and spots in the tropical WSOP Paradise games.

Atlantic CityHarrah'sWorld Series of Poker
J. MayhewWriter
Related Stories
Some of the more than 53,000 names of U.S. causalities carved into the Vietnam Veterans Memorial
Local NewsAtlantic Cape Sets Up Five-Day Vietnam War 50th Anniversary Memorial EventsJ. Mayhew
The New Jersey Turnpike and its 12 lane/dual-dual configuration looking north in South Brunswick, New Jersey.
Local NewsGarden State Parkway Adds $1.15 Toll at Bloomfield Service Area ExitJ. Mayhew
An ice cream cone with sprinkles in someone's hand
Local NewsJersey Freeze Opens Third Spot in Colts Neck With Free Ice Cream GiveawayJ. Mayhew
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect