Things To Do in New Jersey This Weekend: August 15-August 17

There are plenty of summer events in New Jersey this weekend, including seafood meals and sunflower fields. There's the Surf & Turf Seafood Festival at Monmouth Park, the Sunflower Festival at Argos Farm, and the Metuchen Street Fair & Craft Show featuring local food and music, family-friendly activities, and more.

Surf & Turf Seafood Festival

What: The Shore's largest seafood festival

The Shore's largest seafood festival When: Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Where: Monmouth Park, 175 Oceanport Ave., Oceanport

Monmouth Park, 175 Oceanport Ave., Oceanport Cost: Tickets start at $6

The Surf & Turf Seafood Festival returns for a weekend filled with fresh catches and coastal flavor. Guests can enjoy lobster rolls, crab cakes, shrimp, and more from over a dozen top seafood vendors, including Cousins Maine Lobster, Mystic Lobster, and Sherri's Crab Cakes. The event also features seltzer sampling, live music, and free family-friendly activities, such as pony rides and face painting. Use promo code Seafood25 at SeatGeek to save 15% on general admission.

Sunflower Festival

What: Family fun in the sunflower fields

Family fun in the sunflower fields When: Friday, Aug. 15, and Sunday, Aug. 17, 2025, from 3 to 8 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025, from 3 to 9 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 15, and Sunday, Aug. 17, 2025, from 3 to 8 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025, from 3 to 9 p.m. Where: Argos Farm, 1250 Lacey Road, Forked River

Argos Farm, 1250 Lacey Road, Forked River Cost: $21.95

The Sunflower Festival at Argos Farm invites everyone to wander through sprawling golden fields while soaking in live music, delicious treats, and lively farm-fun attractions. During the luminous golden hour, guests can capture the perfect photo or even pick blooms to take home — a charming addition to the farm experience. The festival also offers family-friendly amusement, including a double hay slide, a zip line, cow train rides, and an obstacle course.

Metuchen Street Fair & Craft Show

What: Celebration of community and creativity

Celebration of community and creativity When: Sunday, Aug. 17, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 17, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Where: Downtown Metuchen, New Street and Main Street, Metuchen

Downtown Metuchen, New Street and Main Street, Metuchen Cost: Free admission; vendors will have items available for purchase

The Annual Metuchen Street Fair & Craft Show transforms downtown into a lively celebration of creativity and community. Visitors can explore original arts and crafts, shop from a variety of vendors, and enjoy delicious food options throughout the day. The live music, DJ performances, and family rides create a festive atmosphere and enjoyable outing for the whole family. Featuring a full day of entertainment and discovery, this popular event offers something for everyone, locals and visitors alike.

Other Events

This weekend offers a mix of music, community, and coastal fun across New Jersey. From live performances and beachside dance parties to pet adoption events, there are plenty of ways to enjoy the summer season. Whether you're heading to the shore or staying local, the calendar is packed with ways to connect and unwind: