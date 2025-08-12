Lynyrd Skynyrd Plans Veterans’ Benefit Concert at Daily’s Place

Lynyrd Skynyrd will take the stage on November 8 at Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida. The show will support St. Michael's Soldiers, which backs U.S. military families and active service members.

This unexpected hometown return is called Lynyrd Skynyrd Rocks the Red, White & Blue, and it contradicts past statements. In 2022, lead singer Johnny Van Zant told the Jacksonville Times, "No, I don't believe that will ever happen. I truly believe we went out on top in Jacksonville, and I don't want to see us play here again."

The public can buy tickets starting on August 13 at 10 a.m. Jaguars season ticket holders and Daily's Place club members can get early access starting August 11. Van Zant has organized benefit concerts in the past, but this will be the first time Lynyrd Skynyrd performs at one of these events.

Their last Jacksonville appearance lit up TIAA Bank Stadium in 2018. The night sparkled with performances from The Marshall Tucker Band, Blackberry Smoke, Charlie Daniels Band, Jason Aldean, and Kid Rock. They concluded with one of their most iconic songs, "Free Bird." Despite calling their 2018 show a farewell and documenting it in Last of the Street Survivors: Farewell Tour, they kept performing worldwide.