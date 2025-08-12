Contests
Lynyrd Skynyrd Plans Veterans’ Benefit Concert at Daily’s Place

Laura Adkins
Johnny Van Zant of Lynyrd Skynyrd performs onstage during the 2024 CMA Music festival at the Nissan Stadium on June 06, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Jason Kempin via Getty Images

Lynyrd Skynyrd will take the stage on November 8 at Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida. The show will support St. Michael's Soldiers, which backs U.S. military families and active service members.

This unexpected hometown return is called Lynyrd Skynyrd Rocks the Red, White & Blue, and it contradicts past statements. In 2022, lead singer Johnny Van Zant told the Jacksonville Times, "No, I don't believe that will ever happen. I truly believe we went out on top in Jacksonville, and I don't want to see us play here again."

The public can buy tickets starting on August 13 at 10 a.m. Jaguars season ticket holders and Daily's Place club members can get early access starting August 11. Van Zant has organized benefit concerts in the past, but this will be the first time Lynyrd Skynyrd performs at one of these events.

Their last Jacksonville appearance lit up TIAA Bank Stadium in 2018. The night sparkled with performances from The Marshall Tucker Band, Blackberry Smoke, Charlie Daniels Band, Jason Aldean, and Kid Rock. They concluded with one of their most iconic songs, "Free Bird." Despite calling their 2018 show a farewell and documenting it in Last of the Street Survivors: Farewell Tour, they kept performing worldwide.

Born in Jacksonville's Westside during the 1960s, they shot to fame with anthems like "Sweet Home Alabama." After their first chapter ended in 1977, they created 10 more albums, adding songs like "Red, White and Blue" to their legacy. They were members of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2006.

Johnny Van ZantLynyrd Skynyrd
Laura AdkinsWriter
