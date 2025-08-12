Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Jimmy’s Hot Takes – Spicy Cantina with Blue Moon

Jimmy Steal
Jimmy's Hot Take
Jimmy StealWriter
Believe it or not, Jimmy’s first job was overnights at a Christian Radio Station. He claims he got into radio because like Rocky Balboa once said, “cause I can’t sing or dance.” Jimmy loves to write about all local happenings, especially around his town of Toms River. Favorite Pastime (other than masturbation, of course): Cheering for the Yankees, and crying for the J-E-T-S!!! Favorite Food: Hot Sauce…I collect ’em! Favorite Drink: PRUNO…look it up, if you dare! Favorite Movies: The Exorcist, Planet of The Apes (the original), To Kill a Mockingbird, Annie Hall, and of course GF 1 & GF 2…I heard that’s how the real fans refer to them. Favorite Movie Line: easy…Murry-Caddyshack-“big hitter, the Lama”…f#$*in’ riot! Best Rat Rock Bands: STP, VH, ZEP, PEARL JAM, FOOS, PEPPERS,AC/DC Favorite New Bands: Glorious Sons, Rival Sons, Dirty Honey Most Embarrassing Moment: the moment my mother reads this shit! Best Day: I know a lot of folks say this, but it’s true: the day my little girl Jynell and my boy Big D were born! Next to that, it would have to be the day I was baked on earth day in Central Park and met Keefer Sutherland…baked too, I believe.
Related Stories
Jimmy’s Hot Take – Hooks with Blue Moon
Human InterestJimmy’s Hot Take – Hooks with Blue MoonJimmy Steal
Michael Phelps of the United States receives the gold medal during the medal ceremony for the Men's 400m Individual Medley event held at the National Aquatics Center during day 2 of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: August 12
There was once a time when the idea of a billionaire was far-fetched, but now, there are plenty of them around the world.
Human InterestThe Number of Billionaires in New Jersey RevealedAnne Erickson
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect