Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Garden State Parkway Adds $1.15 Toll at Bloomfield Service Area Exit

At the Connie Chung service area in Bloomfield, drivers can no longer slip through a once-free exit. The New Jersey Turnpike Authority closed this escape route after spotting a pattern…

J. Mayhew
The New Jersey Turnpike and its 12 lane/dual-dual configuration looking north in South Brunswick, New Jersey.
Getty Royalty Free

At the Connie Chung service area in Bloomfield, drivers can no longer slip through a once-free exit. The New Jersey Turnpike Authority closed this escape route after spotting a pattern of toll dodging on the Garden State Parkway's southbound stretch.

Motorists must now shell out $1.15 at Exit 151 Toll Plaza when departing the rest stop. "The Turnpike Authority did a traffic analysis and discovered that a large number of vehicles were leaving the southbound Parkway and cutting through the service area to exit onto Broad Street to avoid the toll," said Tom Feeney, according to Fox 5 NY.

Cars could freely come and go through the back entrance to Broad Street after August 2023's upgrades. Yet safety concerns pushed officials to block this path just three months later.

"That was not just a toll revenue issue but also a safety issue. The parking lot and driveway in the service area are not designed to serve as a Parkway exit ramp. The additional traffic put pedestrians at risk," Feeney said.

Local customers who popped in for quick bites at Chick-fil-A, Burger King, or Starbucks must now pay up at the toll booth before heading home.

"People use it as a backroads to get to the area that they live in. I guess it's not fair if you're going to use it to skip paying the tolls," said a local resident per Fox 5 NY.

Construction in August 2022 first unlocked the Broad Street gate. When the service area reopened in 2023 with its new access point, drivers quickly spotted and seized upon this toll-free shortcut.

While the exact amount of lost toll revenue stays under wraps, the fresh exit rules aim to push traffic back to the main Parkway routes. This change protects both the state's income and the safety of people walking through the service area.

Garden State ParkwayNew Jersey Turnpike
J. MayhewWriter
Related Stories
Some of the more than 53,000 names of U.S. causalities carved into the Vietnam Veterans Memorial
Local NewsAtlantic Cape Sets Up Five-Day Vietnam War 50th Anniversary Memorial EventsJ. Mayhew
Poker players take part in the 2004 World Series of Poker
Local NewsWSOP Circuit Makes Comeback in Atlantic City With $1 Million Prize Pool After Five-Year GapJ. Mayhew
An ice cream cone with sprinkles in someone's hand
Local NewsJersey Freeze Opens Third Spot in Colts Neck With Free Ice Cream GiveawayJ. Mayhew
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect