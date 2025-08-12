Atlantic Cape Sets Up Five-Day Vietnam War 50th Anniversary Memorial Events

A striking tribute to Vietnam War veterans will unfold at Atlantic Cape Community College's Mays Landing campus this September. The five-day commemoration features an 82-foot replica of the Vietnam War Memorial Mobile Wall as its centerpiece.

"Atlantic Cape and its foundation are honored and grateful to be able to host these series of events honoring those who served in the United States Armed Forces between 1955-1975 and beyond," said Foundation Executive Director Jean McAlister, according to Downbeach.com.

The wall arrives at noon on Sept. 16. American Legion Riders will guide its entrance while New Jersey State Police helicopters soar overhead. The next day brings a Veterans Recognition Ceremony, where officials will present Vietnam Service tribute pins to military members and their families.

On Sept. 18, guests can watch the acclaimed film A Place of Honor. Later that day, veterans from local emergency services will place a wreath as Sandpipers Bagpipers fill the air with music.

The next day marks National POW/MIA Day with a special tribute. Gold Star and Blue Star Mothers will conduct a wreath ceremony. The Knights of Columbus will lead mass in the Walter E. Edge Theater on Sept. 20 at 4 p.m.

A 1972 graduate and Vietnam War veteran, Ray Williams, shared his thoughts: "The official 50th anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War is the last commemoration in the country to honor all of our veterans who served, and the families of loved ones who served," he said per Downbeach.com.