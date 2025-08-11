Contests
New Jersey Coffee Festival Grows Into Two-Day Event at Freehold’s iPlay America

Next fall, iPlay America in Freehold will host an expanded New Jersey Coffee Festival. The two-day event brings 70-plus vendors to the space on Nov. 1 and 2. “Whether you’re…

J. Mayhew
Coffee Festival 2019 at Old Truman Brewery
Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

Next fall, iPlay America in Freehold will host an expanded New Jersey Coffee Festival. The two-day event brings 70-plus vendors to the space on Nov. 1 and 2.

"Whether you're a full-on aficionado or just love a great cup, this is your chance to sip, sample, and explore everything coffee culture has to offer," festival officials said, according to Patch.com.

Split into morning and afternoon blocks, each day features two sessions. Early birds can attend from 9 a.m. to noon, while afternoon guests fill the halls from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. This smart scheduling cuts wait times and keeps the crowd flowing.

Local stars will shine at the event. Java Love Coffee Roasting Co. brings their signature blends, while Orange Sky Coffee Roasters serves up fresh-roasted beans. Sweet treats come courtesy of Babka Bailout, with Zora Hughes and Nana's Coffee rounding out the mix.

After its start at Bell Works in Holmdel last year, the festival now claims more space in Freehold. The bigger venue means better flow and shorter lines for guests.

Want to step up your coffee game? Watch pros share tricks at brew school demos. Between sips, catch talks with industry experts or browse the marketplace stocked with gear and gifts.

Mark your calendar for September: that's when tickets drop. Pick basic entry or spring for the deluxe pass, which gets you fast access and a special festival bag.

Spots remain open for vendors until Sept. 25. They're seeking coffee makers, tea specialists, pastry chefs, and breakfast food creators to fill the space.

With its focus on quality and comfort, the festival aims to give guests room to taste and shop at their own pace. Those wanting first dibs on tickets can join the waitlist on the event website.

J. MayhewWriter
