Developer Wants To Build Topgolf, Hotel Complex at Old News Building in Neptune

Plans are moving ahead to build a massive Topgolf site and mixed-use complex on a sprawling lot in Neptune Township, New Jersey. The 21.5-acre site will transform the former Asbury Park Press grounds.

Neptune Township officials backed 3601 Route 66 LLC's proposal to split the property into five sections. The biggest piece, 11.2 acres, will host a 25,500-square-foot Topgolf center. A QuickChek with fuel stations will take up 2.5 acres.

Sitting just off the Garden State Parkway near Asbury Park, the site will add three more buildings. Plans call for an 18,360-square-foot hotel with 100 rooms. Two dining spots will round out the mix: an 8,000-square-foot sit-down spot and a smaller 2,335-square-foot quick-service spot.

Board Engineer Peter R. Avakian checked that the plans met all rules. While Topgolf and QuickChek got full approval, the other three projects received initial backing.

The Topgolf site will fill the biggest chunk of land. Near the front on Route 66, QuickChek will welcome drivers. Guests at Topgolf can hit balls from warm bays while snacking on food and drinks.

This project marks a shift in Neptune's growth plans. With open space now scarce, township files show a push to fix up old sites rather than build on fresh ground. This matches goals set in 2009 and 2011.

Traffic could get tricky when beach crowds hit. Cars already pack the roads near Jersey Shore Outlets, and more shops mean more wheels on the street.

The new QuickChek will serve up fresh food and basic needs, plus gas. It's part of a New Jersey chain now moving into this spot where news once ruled.