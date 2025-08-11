Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Borgata’s Asian Gaming Area Boosts Revenue Significantly

The Borgata casino’s new Asian-themed section sparked big wins for MGM Resorts in Atlantic City. Fresh numbers from spring show strong gains after the changes. “The customer response to thoughtful…

J. Mayhew
Visitors enter the Borgata Hotel and Casino
Photo by Craig Allen/Getty Images

The Borgata casino's new Asian-themed section sparked big wins for MGM Resorts in Atlantic City. Fresh numbers from spring show strong gains after the changes.

"The customer response to thoughtful targeted capital spending has been encouraging, driving double-digit GGR growth and outperforming the market by a wide margin since its debut," said Bill Hornbuckle, according to Gambling News.

Top-shelf drinks now fill the bars. Rare finds like Yamazaki 18 and Shibui 23 catch eyes and open wallets. While these spirits appeal to Asian guests, anyone can order them.

Past the tables and slots sits Noodles, a fresh spot for food. Guests pick from BBQ, fish dishes, and dim sum in rooms where noodle art winds across walls.

This shift marks a bold step in Atlantic City's gaming scene. MGM bet big on making something special. Their gamble paid off.

"Every detail of the experience has been thoughtfully curated to ensure our guests feel welcomed, celebrated, and immersed in unparalleled experiences," MGM wrote in its money report.

Some doubted the plan would work, but the first few months proved them wrong, as players flocked to the new space, spending more than expected.

This win makes the Borgata shine brighter in MGM's crown. The spot stands tall as a key player in U.S. gaming, drawing crowds from across the region.

Atlantic CityBorgata
J. MayhewWriter
Related Stories
Shoppers walk past a Primark clothing store
Local NewsPrimark Opens New 37,500-Square-Foot Store in Jersey CityJ. Mayhew
The entrance to an At Home store
Local NewsAt Home Shutting Down 20 U.S. Stores by This September, Three NJ Spots Going Out of BusinessJ. Mayhew
Fried sausage onions and red and green bell peppers on sandwich bun
Local NewsWhite House Sub Shop Named New Jersey’s Most Famous RestaurantJ. Mayhew
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect