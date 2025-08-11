Borgata’s Asian Gaming Area Boosts Revenue Significantly

The Borgata casino's new Asian-themed section sparked big wins for MGM Resorts in Atlantic City. Fresh numbers from spring show strong gains after the changes.

"The customer response to thoughtful targeted capital spending has been encouraging, driving double-digit GGR growth and outperforming the market by a wide margin since its debut," said Bill Hornbuckle, according to Gambling News.

Top-shelf drinks now fill the bars. Rare finds like Yamazaki 18 and Shibui 23 catch eyes and open wallets. While these spirits appeal to Asian guests, anyone can order them.

Past the tables and slots sits Noodles, a fresh spot for food. Guests pick from BBQ, fish dishes, and dim sum in rooms where noodle art winds across walls.

This shift marks a bold step in Atlantic City's gaming scene. MGM bet big on making something special. Their gamble paid off.

"Every detail of the experience has been thoughtfully curated to ensure our guests feel welcomed, celebrated, and immersed in unparalleled experiences," MGM wrote in its money report.

Some doubted the plan would work, but the first few months proved them wrong, as players flocked to the new space, spending more than expected.