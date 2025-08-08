German Rock Band Scorpions Celebrates 60 Years With New Album, Vegas Shows

Contests
Laura Adkins
Singer Klaus Meine of Scorpions performs during a stop of the band's Rock Believer tour at Michelob ULTRA Arena on October 21, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
The Scorpions will unleash From the First Sting, a 16-track collection, on September 26 to celebrate their 60th anniversary. Another record with the same name comes out a couple of months later. The band wrote on Instagram, "The live album for our 60th anniversary concert. Out 14.11.25."

They're also set to rock Planet Hollywood with five shows. They start on August 14 at PH Live with Scorpions — Coming Home to Las Vegas 60th Anniversary Residency.

Their new release mixes old hits with fresh material. "Rock You Like a Hurricane" and "Wind of Change" stand next to two new cuts. One is called "This Is My Song," and there's a special version of "Still Loving You" with British violin star Vanessa Mae. The band postponed the shows after drummer Mikkey Dee experienced some medical issues and needed time to recover. The performances were originally scheduled for spring.

U.S. music stores will stock CDs and vinyl versions. International markets get extra options, including a two-CD set, a two-LP set, and a deluxe two-LP/two-CD edition.

Fans can see the tour schedule and buy albums and concert tickets on The Scorpions' website. Tickets are available through many major vendors as well. The band's sound has left its mark on music. Their songs, especially during the 1980s and 1990s, struck a chord with millions of listeners worldwide.

Few bands can match their staying power. After 60 years, they keep pushing forward. Their talent for mixing classic anthems with brand new material proves they're not slowing down.

