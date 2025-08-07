AFI Unveils Darkwave Album ‘Silver Bleeds The Black Sun…’, Announces 2025 North American Tour

AFI will release their twelfth album, Silver Bleeds The Black Sun... via Run For Cover Records on October 3rd. The band plans a 24-stop tour across North America starting September 30th.

Their first track, "Behind The Clock", is directed by Gilbert Trejo. "We wanted the video to feel like you're seeing something you shouldn't. In effect you are, because that's how Davey writes lyrics," Trejo mentioned in a press release, as reported by Consequence.

Singer Davey Havok also mentioned that "Gilbert's video has sublimated the essence of 'Behind The Clock.' His vision and expertise is inspiring," as per Kerrang.

The band starts their tour in Madison, Wisconsin, with TR/ST as guests. Shows include shows in Chicago, Brooklyn, and Boston. After stops in Atlanta, Dallas, and Denver, they wrap up in San Diego on November 5th.

The tracks list reads: "The Bird of Prey," "Behind The Clock," "Holy Visions," "Blasphemy & Excess," "Spear of Truth," "Ash Speck in a Green Eye," "VOIDWARD, I BEND BACK," "Marguerite," "A World Unmade," and "Noneunderground."

This marks their first major outing since 2021's "Bodies." Before the main tour, fans can catch them at the Four Chord Music Festival in Washington, PA, in mid-September. They'll close out their year with Corona Capital in Mexico City in November.