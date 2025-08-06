Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Six Food Truck Events Coming to South Jersey in August 2025

The first stop? Downtown Haddonfield on Aug. 7. Vendors will line Kings Highway East as the Summer Street Feast takes over from 4 to 8 p.m. Aug. 9 brings a…

Jim Mayhew
Hamburger food truck festival, Alicante, Valencian

Hamburger food truck festival, Alicante, Valencian Community, Spain.

The first stop? Downtown Haddonfield on Aug. 7. Vendors will line Kings Highway East as the Summer Street Feast takes over from 4 to 8 p.m.

Aug. 9 brings a double serving of mobile meals. Egg Harbor City welcomes trucks to Philadelphia Avenue from 3 to 9 p.m. Later that night, Stone Harbor's Municipal Marina mixes food with a Festival of Lights show from 7 to 10 p.m.

Atlas Post Acute turns its Cooper Street spot in Woodbury into a dining hub on Aug. 26. The trucks roll in from 6 to 9 p.m.

Twenty years strong, Glassboro's Car Show & Food Truck Festival takes over Town Square on Aug. 29. Catch the action on High Street West from 5 to 9 p.m.

Washington Lake Park in Sewell caps off the month with seafood and music on Aug. 30. The gates open at 11 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

Most spots stay open six to eight hours, serving up a mix of quick bites and full plates. "If there was ever a time to grab a buffalo chicken egg roll with a side of soft serve, it's now," wrote Kara VanDooijeweert per The Courier Post Online.

These summer gatherings turn parking lots and parks into open-air kitchens. Cooks fire up their grills as the sun beats down, dishing out hot meals to hungry crowds.

FoodFood TrucksSouth Jerseysummer
Jim MayhewWriter
Related Stories
Max Weinberg’s Jukebox Coming to Stone Pony During “Born to Run” Anniversary
Local NewsMax Weinberg’s Jukebox Coming to Stone Pony During “Born to Run” AnniversaryJim Mayhew
Part of the "Zombies Invade Spirit Halloween" Album
Local NewsSpirit Halloween Takes Over 1,500 Empty Stores Nationwide, Sets Up 35 New Jersey LocationsJim Mayhew
Adam Sandler Jumps Into Local Basketball Game in Long Branch During ‘Roommates’ Shoot
Local NewsAdam Sandler Jumps Into Local Basketball Game in Long Branch During ‘Roommates’ ShootJim Mayhew
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect