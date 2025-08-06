Six Food Truck Events Coming to South Jersey in August 2025
The first stop? Downtown Haddonfield on Aug. 7. Vendors will line Kings Highway East as the Summer Street Feast takes over from 4 to 8 p.m.
Aug. 9 brings a double serving of mobile meals. Egg Harbor City welcomes trucks to Philadelphia Avenue from 3 to 9 p.m. Later that night, Stone Harbor's Municipal Marina mixes food with a Festival of Lights show from 7 to 10 p.m.
Atlas Post Acute turns its Cooper Street spot in Woodbury into a dining hub on Aug. 26. The trucks roll in from 6 to 9 p.m.
Twenty years strong, Glassboro's Car Show & Food Truck Festival takes over Town Square on Aug. 29. Catch the action on High Street West from 5 to 9 p.m.
Washington Lake Park in Sewell caps off the month with seafood and music on Aug. 30. The gates open at 11 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.
Most spots stay open six to eight hours, serving up a mix of quick bites and full plates. "If there was ever a time to grab a buffalo chicken egg roll with a side of soft serve, it's now," wrote Kara VanDooijeweert per The Courier Post Online.
These summer gatherings turn parking lots and parks into open-air kitchens. Cooks fire up their grills as the sun beats down, dishing out hot meals to hungry crowds.