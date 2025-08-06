Metallica’s Transition from Underground to Mainstream in the ’80s

Contests
Metallica is one of the biggest bands in the world, but before they made it big, they were an underground thrash sensation.
It's always a bittersweet thing when a favorite band, such as Metallica, blows up so big that suddenly, everyone in the world knows them. Sure, you want to see your favorite bands have success, but sometimes it feels good to have a hidden gem of a band that you follow who isn't a household name.

But, bands evolve, and sometimes they get huge overnight, whether it's due to a change in their sound or new opportunities. Metallica is one of those bands who was huge in the underground scene, but not mainstream audience, until a little album called The Black Album was released. Everything changed with that record.

Metallica Breaks Out of the Underground Scene

Metallica released their fifth studio album, The Black Album, on Aug. 12, 1991. The group recorded the set at One on One Recording Studios in Los Angeles with their new producer at the time, Bob Rock.

This album really did change everything. Before The Black Album, Metallica were an underground thrash band with a loyal following. But, The Black Album marked a major change in the group's musical style, taking their raw thrash approach and refining it for a more commercial-friendly release.

Some of Metallica's most popular songs came off The Black Album, including "Enter Sandman," "The Unforgiven," "Nothing Else Matters," "Wherever I May Roam" and "Sad but True." The album also spent four consecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, making it the band's first record to go No. 1 on album charts.

The album got rave reviews at the time. Rolling Stone said of the album, "Played back-to-back with Metallica, Justice sounds almost thin; the new record's sonic textures and audio depth of field are a revelation." Pitchfork summed it up well, stating, "After years of wild thrash metal, Metallica simplified everything and became the biggest band in the world. The Black Album's dark, muscular sound would permanently alter the course of heavy music."

Of course, a good amount of the band's fans from their thrash metal days were not happy with the change. But, look at it this way: Metallica brought, and continues to bring, metal to the masses, and that's only a good thing for the genre of heavy metal music.

