Max Weinberg’s Jukebox Coming to Stone Pony During “Born to Run” Anniversary

Rock fans will get their wish when Max Weinberg hits The Stone Pony stage in Asbury Park on Sept. 6. The show lines up with the 50th birthday bash of Bruce Springsteen's "Born to Run." Doors open at 7 p.m., just as the sun sets on a packed day of talks at Monmouth University.

At this special night, called Max Weinberg's Summer Celebration, the crowd picks the tunes. They'll choose from 250 rock hits that lit up the '60s and '70s. Backing him up are The Weeklings stars: Glen Burtnik, Bob Burger, and John Merjave, who bring their own fire to the stage.

Before the music starts, fans can dive into the story behind the album. Starting at 9 a.m., Monmouth University hosts talks where E Street Band members spill secrets about the game-changing record. The campus buzzes with music history in the making.

Behind the drums for fifty years now, Weinberg's beat goes on. Since joining the E Street Band in '75, he's kept time for rock royalty. He switched gears to TV, spending 17 years conducting laughs on Conan O'Brien's late-night shows.