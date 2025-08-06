Contests
GALLERY: Big Day Off Fishing Trip Miss Barnegat Light

Rob Cochran
people on fishing boat

Big Day Off Fishing Trip on the Miss Barnegat Light at of LBI on Wednesday July 9th, 2025

Jimmy Steal taking WRAT listeners out into the ocean for some fishing!

Fishing time! Beautiful day!

WRAT t-shirt winners having a great time!

Enjoying the trip with some Yuenglings!

The WRAT Pack having fun with our listeners!

Yuengling cooler winners!

Some crazy catches out there!

First catch of the day!

WRAT intern Dan pulling up a big crab!

Atomic Rob with a little fish lol!

Big Day Off
Rob CochranEditor
