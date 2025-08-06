ENTER TO WIN: WRATFEST 2025 TICKETS
🎸 Coors Light Presents WRATFEST! 🎸 VOLBEAT – The Greatest Of All Tourswith special guests Halestorm & The Ghost Inside📅 Sunday, August 10th📍 PNC Bank Arts Center Get ready for…
🎸 Coors Light Presents WRATFEST! 🎸
VOLBEAT – The Greatest Of All Tours
with special guests Halestorm & The Ghost Inside
📅 Sunday, August 10th
📍 PNC Bank Arts Center
Get ready for a night of hard-hitting rock as VOLBEAT brings their explosive live show to Jersey, joined by Halestorm and The Ghost Inside! It’s going to be loud. It’s going to be legendary. It’s going to be WRATFEST at the PNC Bank Arts Center!
🚨 THIS IS YOUR FINAL CHANCE TO WIN! 🚨
ENTER BELOW for your shot at scoring a pair of tickets to WRATFEST – the biggest rock show of the summer!
Don’t miss out — brought to you by Coors Light and 95.9 The RAT.
👉 Fill out the form below and get ready to ROCK!
For the WRATFEST Contest, enter between August 6 at 6am, 2025 and August 8 at 8am, 2025 by visiting wrat.com and completing the online entry form. Station will randomly select winner on August 8, 2025 and upon verification, will receive two (2) tickets to WRATFEST featuring VOLBEAT, Halestorm, & The Ghost Inside at PNC Bank Arts Center on Sunday August 10th, 2025. The Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) is $162. Up to ten (10) prize winner will be selected as described. Courtesy of 95.9 The RAT & Live Nation. WRAT's General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.