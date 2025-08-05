Kelly Osbourne Thanks Fans for Their Support, Says She ‘Will Not Be OK For A While’
Kelly Osbourne shared a statement thanking fans for their support following the death and funeral of Ozzy Osbourne. The daughter of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne issued her statement via her…
The daughter of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne issued her statement via her Instagram Story. She wrote, "I've sat down to write this a hundred times and still don't know if the words will ever feel like enough...but from the bottom of my heart, thank you."
Kelly continued, "The love, support, and beautiful messages I've received from so many of you have truly helped carry me through the hardest moment of my life. Every kind word, every shared memory, every bit of compassion has meant more than I can ever explain."
She added, "Grief is a strange thing--it sneaks up on you in waves--I will not be OK for a while--but knowing my family are not alone in our pain makes a difference. I'm holding on tight to the love, the light, and the legacy left behind. Thank you for being there. I love you all so much. Kelly. #BirminghamForever #OzzyForever."
Ozzy Osbourne's Cause of Death
Earlier today (August 5), it was confirmed by The New York Times that Ozzy Osbourne died from a heart attack. Osbourne's death certificate was submitted to a registry in London by his daughter, Aimée Osbourne.
The outlet obtained the death certificate on August 5 and quoted the exact cause of death as, "(a) Out of hospital cardiac arrest (b) Acute myocardial infarction (c) Coronary artery disease and Parkinson’s disease with autonomic dysfunction (Joint Causes).” (On his death certificate, Osbourne's occupation was listed as "Songwriter, Performer and Rock Legend.")
The New York Times further notes that Osbourne received emergency treatment at his Buckinghamshire, England estate via an air ambulance. The air ambulance later took the music icon to the nearby Harefield Hospital in Uxbridge, England.
Osbourne died on July 22 at the age of 76. His death came just over two weeks following Back To The Beginning, the massive all-star concert event that was headlined by his final solo performance and the final performance of the original lineup of Black Sabbath.