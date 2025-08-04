Contests
World’s Oldest Baby Was Born From An Embryo From 1994

Get ready, Rat Rock Nation — the world’s “oldest baby” has just been born in the U.S. from an embryo that was frozen way back in 1994. Sounds wild, right?…

Get ready, Rat Rock Nation — the world’s “oldest baby” has just been born in the U.S. from an embryo that was frozen way back in 1994. Sounds wild, right? Here’s the deal: the baby’s name is Thaddeus Daniel Pierce, and he was born last Saturday to Lindsey and Tim Pierce in Ohio. They used an adopted embryo — yep, one that had been frozen for more than 30 years. The woman who originally froze it made it available because she no longer needed it.

The new mom said, “We didn’t go into it thinking we would break any records. We just wanted to have a baby. It was a rough birth, but we’re both doing well now. Thaddeus is so chill. We’re in awe that we have this precious baby.”

It might be a new record, but just barely — in 2022, twins were born in Oregon after their embryos had been frozen for 30 and a half years.

Gotts' Thoughts On This Story

Let me be the first to say congrats on the new baby, and being the oldest one at that. This is an incredible story, and I've never heard of anything like this before. This reminds me, for some odd reason, of that movie 'Demolition Man,' where Sly Stallone and Wesley Snipes were frozen and then were put into the future. Also, congrats to the twin babies as well. I really can't believe we are living in a world where we can do things like this. Just WOW !! Just as long as everyone is safe and running healthy and happy, go for it.

