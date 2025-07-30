The Osbournes Visit Black Sabbath Bridge to View Tributes to Ozzy Osbourne: GALLERY

During the funeral procession through Birmingham, England, the Osbournes exited the motorcade to view the many tributes to Ozzy Osbourne left at the Black Sabbath bench on the Black Sabbath bridge.



Video from Sky News showed fans chanting "Ozzy! Ozzy!" as the hearse approached the bench. His casket was visible inside the hearse and was adorned with purple flowers spelling "Ozzy." Sharon Osbourne was escorted by her children to the bench to view the tributes left by fans.



The family left their own flowers wrapped in black paper at the Black Sabbath bench. Before returning to the motorcade, Sharon and other family members flashed Ozzy's signature peace sign to the many fans that lined the street.



The moving and emotional scene was also captured in many photos. A selection can be viewed below.

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - JULY 30: Kelly Osbourne, Sharon Osbourne and Jack Osbourne stop to view tributes to the late Ozzy Osbourne from fans at Black Sabbath Bench and Bridge as his funeral cortege travels through his home city of Birmingham on July 30, 2025 in Birmingham, England. The Black Sabbath frontman passed away on July 22nd at the age of 76. His death occurred just a little over two weeks after his final live performance at the 'Back to the Beginning' concert in his hometown of Birmingham. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - JULY 30: Kelly Osbourne greets fans as she arrives to view tributes to the late Ozzy Osbourne as his funeral cortege travels through his home city of Birmingham on July 30, 2025 in Birmingham, England. The Black Sabbath frontman passed away on July 22nd at the age of 76. His death occurred just a little over two weeks after his final live performance at the 'Back to the Beginning' concert in his hometown of Birmingham. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - JULY 30: Jack Osbourne arrives to view tributes to the late Ozzy Osbourne as the funeral cortege travels through his home city of Birmingham on July 30, 2025 in Birmingham, England. The Black Sabbath frontman passed away on July 22nd at the age of 76. His death occurred just a little over two weeks after his final live performance at the 'Back to the Beginning' concert in his hometown of Birmingham. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - JULY 30: (L-R) Jack Osbourne, Sharon Osbourne and Kelly Osbourne arrive to view tributes to the late Ozzy Osbourne from fans as his funeral cortege travels through his home city of Birmingham on July 30, 2025 in Birmingham, England. The Black Sabbath frontman passed away on July 22nd at the age of 76. His death occurred just a little over two weeks after his final live performance at the 'Back to the Beginning' concert in his hometown of Birmingham. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - JULY 30: (L-R) Jack Osbourne, Sharon Osbourne and Kelly Osbourne view tributes to the late Ozzy Osbourne from fans as his funeral cortege travels through his home city of Birmingham on July 30, 2025 in Birmingham, England. The Black Sabbath frontman passed away on July 22nd at the age of 76. His death occurred just a little over two weeks after his final live performance at the 'Back to the Beginning' concert in his hometown of Birmingham. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - JULY 30: Lord Mayor of Birmingham, Councillor Zafar Iqbal views the tributes at Black Sabbath Bench and Bridge prior to Ozzy Osbourne's funeral cortege traveling through his home city of Birmingham on July 30, 2025 in Birmingham, England. The Black Sabbath frontman passed away on July 22nd at the age of 76. His death occurred just a little over two weeks after his final live performance at the 'Back to the Beginning' concert in his hometown of Birmingham. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

