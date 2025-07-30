Six Flags Cancels ‘Holiday in the Park’ to Focus on Enhanced Seasonal Experiences

roller coaster high in the summer sky at theme park most excited fun and joyful playing machine

Two major Six Flags locations will stop running winter events in 2025. The parks want to put more effort into their main season from spring to fall.

"After much research and planning, we've made a strategic decision to focus on delivering exceptional guest experiences during our core operating season — spring through fall," said park officials, according to Patch.com.

The winter shows at the New Jersey site ran for nine years. Both parks will change their schedules between late November and early January.

Fall events like Fright Fest will stay. The Georgia park plans a new "Heroes Fest" to honor local heroes and comic book characters in Atlanta.

In New Jersey, plans for a big new ride have changed. The coaster set to replace Kingda Ka won't open until 2027. While crews have started work, they need more time to finish the project right.

"To ensure the ride meets our high standards of innovation, thrills, and safety that guests expect and deserve, we have revised the timeline beyond 2026," stated park officials per NJ.com.

Starting July 29, visitors can buy new passes. These tickets work at more than 40 parks in three countries through 2026. People who buy passes get free parking and extra tickets for Fright Fest.

The passes let you visit places like Six Flags New England, Kings Dominion, and Dorney Park. This new system started after Six Flags joined with Cedar Fair.