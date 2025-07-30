Eatontown Gives Green Light to New Popeyes With Double Drive-Thru After 2024 Fire

Plans got the thumbs-up from Eatontown's Zoning Board to rebuild the burned-down Popeyes at 25 Route 35. The new spot will sport twin drive-thru lanes and a smaller dining area.

The building's size will shrink to 2,563 square feet, down from 2,950. At the meeting, Kenilworth architect Rob Grimaldi pointed to changing habits since COVID-19. "Everybody just drove to someplace and sat in their car," he said, according to the Asbury Park Press.

Flames tore through the building's roof and inside on July 5. Police spotted smoke at 5 a.m. during their rounds. Det. Lt. Edward Nelson said, per Patch, "Either the restaurant did not have fire alarms, or they did not go off."

The updated site will pack better safety systems and smoother traffic patterns. Engineer Matthew Bersch outlined upgrades to lights, parking, signs, and paths. Workers kept the curbs, trash spot, lot, signs, and base while clearing the rest.

Speaking for Eatontown Chicken LLC, Attorney Benjamin T.F. Wine said the fresh design fits modern needs. Cars can skip ahead at the twin drive-thrus if orders take time, with spots set aside for longer waits.