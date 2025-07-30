Colorado Couple Say God Told Them To Steal Money In a Cryptocurrency Scam

Closeup – Woman is checking Bitcoin price chart on digital exchange on smartphone, cryptocurrency future price action prediction. Another crisis is coming and prices on the charts are falling down.

Let’s head over to Denver, Colorado, where a couple claims God told them to steal money through a cryptocurrency scam—seriously. Some people love to blame Jesus for the terrible things they do, when really, they're just plain shady.

This story involves a pastor named Eli Regalado and his wife Kaitlyn, who’ve been accused of running a crypto scam that brought in $3.4 million from friends and church connections. The couple convinced people to invest in something called “INDXCoin.”

Now? INDXCoin is worthless, and investors have lost every penny. Instead of using the money for anything legitimate, the Regalados allegedly spent it on personal luxuries—home renovations, airline tickets, motel stays, and high-end shopping. They specifically targeted Christian investors, promising that investing in INDXCoin would bring them “abundance” and “blessings.”

And when asked why they did it? They actually said, “The Lord” told them to.

Gotts' Thoughts On This Story

Some people are really low, but this one is just lower than the whale poop! How can you call yourself a pastor at a church and just straight up rob people? Especially all for your benefit, and tell them to have faith, and your donations will be for blessings. This guy needs to have a "Meetin With The Deacon" and really get some real religion in his life. I once read somewhere in the 10 Commandments that " You Shall Not Steal." So Eli get your act together. Also, I don't think God called you at told you to do this. If s,o what's his number I need to talk to him.