Contests
LISTEN LIVE

How NJMEP Empowers Local Industry

Manufacturing is the backbone of New Jersey’s economy, and organizations like the New Jersey Manufacturing Extension Program (NJMEP) are ensuring it remains strong and competitive. From hands-on workforce training to…

Jessica Praeger
In partnership with
NJMEP
NJMEP

Manufacturing is the backbone of New Jersey's economy, and organizations like the New Jersey Manufacturing Extension Program (NJMEP) are ensuring it remains strong and competitive. From hands-on workforce training to strategic consulting, NJMEP empowers small to mid-sized manufacturers across the state with the tools they need to grow, innovate, and operate more efficiently. Whether it's navigating cybersecurity threats, optimizing supply chains, or enhancing operational processes, NJMEP offers practical solutions that make a lasting impact.

If you're a New Jersey manufacturer, now is the ideal time to utilize NJMEP's resources. You can even schedule a complimentary assessment to discover new ways to boost your business. Additionally, with Manufacturing Day approaching, NJMEP is recognizing local manufacturers who are making a positive impact. Don't miss the chance to get involved, get inspired, and help shape the future of #MADEinNJ manufacturing. Learn more and nominate today at njmep.org.

awardsmadeinnjmanufacturingNew Jersey
Jessica PraegerWriter
Related Stories
Nominate a Standout Business for ‘MADE in NJ’ Honors
95.9 WRATNominate a Standout Business for ‘MADE in NJ’ HonorsJessica Praeger
Man Camps Out on Family’s Roof for 7 Hours, Claims There Are Drugs in the Chimney
GottsMan Camps Out on Family’s Roof for 7 Hours, Claims There Are Drugs in the Chimneygotts
Gene Simmons attends The HISTORY Channel HISTORYTalks at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on September 21, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
95.9 WRATGene Simmons Says Anyone Can Get Up And Play With Him On His Solo TourCarl Craft
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect