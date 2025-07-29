Nominate a Standout Business for ‘MADE in NJ’ Honors

New Jersey's manufacturing industry is filled with hard-working businesses driving innovation, growth, and economic impact—and now it's time to give them the spotlight. NJMEP's 'MADE in NJ' Manufacturer of the Year award is more than just a trophy. It's a chance for standout manufacturers to be recognized among the best in the state and connect with top industry leaders. As Manufacturing Day approaches, NJMEP and WRAT's Rat Rock Nation invite you to nominate a business that's making a real difference in the Garden State.