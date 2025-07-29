Contests
Nominate a Standout Business for 'MADE in NJ' Honors

New Jersey's manufacturing industry is filled with hard-working businesses driving innovation, growth, and economic impact—and now it's time to give them the spotlight. NJMEP's 'MADE in NJ' Manufacturer of the Year award

New Jersey's manufacturing industry is filled with hard-working businesses driving innovation, growth, and economic impact—and now it's time to give them the spotlight. NJMEP's 'MADE in NJ' Manufacturer of the Year award is more than just a trophy. It's a chance for standout manufacturers to be recognized among the best in the state and connect with top industry leaders. As Manufacturing Day approaches, NJMEP and WRAT's Rat Rock Nation invite you to nominate a business that's making a real difference in the Garden State.

But NJMEP doesn't stop at awards. Backed by NIST, they provide hands-on training, expert consulting, and workforce development to help small and mid-sized manufacturers thrive in a competitive market. From boosting cybersecurity to optimizing supply chains, NJMEP provides practical solutions that help businesses grow stronger and wiser.

Do you know a manufacturer who deserves the spotlight? Nominate them today and learn more about how NJMEP is shaping the future of #MADEinNJ manufacturing at njmep.org.

