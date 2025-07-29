Golfer Beat Up Another Golfer For Playing Too Slow

Contests
Let’s head down to where all the wild stuff seems to happen—yep, Florida. A golfer beat up another golfer for playing too slowly. The guy’s name is Jason Hughes, and…

Let’s head down to where all the wild stuff seems to happen—yep, Florida. A golfer beat up another golfer for playing too slowly. The guy’s name is Jason Hughes, and apparently, he was teed off (yes, really). He told the other player to speed things up, but the guy didn’t listen. Jason saw him chatting with a friend while standing around on the green, and that’s when he snapped.

Jason marched over, attacked the guy, and started repeatedly punching him in the face. Their partners jumped in and broke it up, and then Jason and his buddy took off in their golf cart before the cops got there. The victim ended up in the hospital with a broken bone under his eye socket and needed stitches on his cheek. As for Jason, he wasn’t hard to track down—he got charged with aggravated battery causing bodily harm.

He was released on bond, but with one condition: he’s not allowed to play golf.

Someone needs to tell my man Jason that it's a golf game, and people are out there to relax and have fun. I'm also glad he didn't use a 9 Iron on the victim's head or something really stupid. He should just be going over to the watering hole if he were angry and grabbing a drink to cool off. The only time I have seen a guy lose it on a golf course was when I couldn't the ball. I suck at golf and was never my sport, but I know to have patience when it comes to other golfers. Take it easy, Jay, and get some help.

