Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Snackcident – Season 1 Finale

In the season finale of Snackcident we try Ketchup flavored Doritos, we pit two cauliflower snacks against each other in the Snack Spotlight, and it’s a shrimp flavored cracker on…

Carl Craft

In the season finale of Snackcident we try Ketchup flavored Doritos, we pit two cauliflower snacks against each other in the Snack Spotlight, and it's a shrimp flavored cracker on the Snack Trip.

Snackcident
Carl CraftEditor
When Carl is not working at the greatest rock radio station known to mankind; a station known around the globe; a station that has the best music, co-workers, advertisers and most importantly THE BEST F'N LISTENERS you may find me doing any one of the following: Riding or making mountain bike trails. playing with his kids. playing sand volleyball on 5th Ave, cooking amazing food, including on his sweet smoker grill, going to concerts, swimming in the ocean, going to amusement parks with his kids, and other stuff that rocks!
Related Stories
California “Serial Butt-Sniffer” Has Been Caught
Human InterestCalifornia “Serial Butt-Sniffer” Has Been Caughtgotts
Shiwen Ye of China competes in heat 5 of the Women's 200m Individual Medley on Day 3 of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: July 28
Ariarne Titmus waves to the crowd during the Australian 2024 Paris Olympic Games Swimming Squad Announcement at Brisbane Aquatic Centre
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: July 27
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect