Pantera Taking Time Off From the Road to Mourn Ozzy Osbourne

Pantera is rescheduling and canceling some shows in order to mourn the passing of Ozzy Osbourne.



The band issued the following statement across social media:



"Ozzy wasn’t just a legend who shaped the very foundation of heavy metal and inspired Pantera from the beginning — he was family. A mentor, a brother, and a constant presence in our lives both on and off the stage. The bond we shared with him ran far deeper than music.

In light of this profound loss, we need time and space to grieve — to be with our families, our crew, and each other as we process and honor the life of someone who meant so much to us.

Out of respect, and to allow members of our team the time to mourn, we will be rescheduling and canceling a handful of shows."

Pantera has rescheduled their July 28 show in Saratoga Springs, NY to September 9. The band's July 31 show in Holmdel, NJ will now take place on September 8.



Meanwhile, the following shows have been canceled:

July 29 - Gilford, NH

September 8 - Birmingham, AL

September 10 - Virginia Beach, VA