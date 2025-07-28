New 6,000-Square-Foot Brewery Opens Next Week in Oceanport

A fresh addition to the local craft beer scene arrives Aug. 1 when Skinny Flowers Brewing Company opens its doors at Oceanport's RiverWalk Center. The 165-seat space sits in the transformed Fort Monmouth area.

"We looked at a lot of different places, but we always knew that our Plan A and our Plan B was to go into Fort Monmouth for the simple fact that it's a big redevelopment project," said Jim King, according to The Asbury Park Press.

Glass doors connect two spacious taprooms, spilling out to an open-air patio. Beer fans will find twelve distinct brews flowing from the taps: crisp blondes, pale ales, bold IPAs, and a rich coffee stout crafted with Booskerdoo Coffee Co. beans.

After three decades in banking, Jim King, 54, switched gears to start this venture with his wife, Liz. Their chosen spot sits near the future Netflix production hub. The Monmouth Beach pair picked this location with care.

Want food? Just scan a QR code. Three spots, Broadway Hot & Honey Chicken, Olive and Oak, and Locale, deliver straight to your table.

The brewery marks the second business at RiverWalk Center since Nicol, an indoor sports spot, opened in April. Live tunes fill the air on Fridays and Saturdays, while six screens show the latest games.

Next month brings German-style lagers, inspired by King's work trips abroad. The first batch includes "Welcome Wagon," a strong IPA made with Brick's Icarus Brewing Company.