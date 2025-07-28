California “Serial Butt-Sniffer” Has Been Caught

Let’s head over to California for this one, where police have arrested a so-called "serial butt-sniffer" who was caught following and sniffing a woman’s buttocks. According to police reports, the suspect has been identified as 38-year-old Calese Crowder. This creep got slapped with the cuffs last Tuesday after he was caught "loitering in the women’s department" of a local Nordstrom Rack. Security cameras even caught him awkwardly trailing a female customer and "inappropriately sniffing her buttocks."

Turns out, Calese was already on parole and has a long history of similar arrests. He even went viral back in 2023 for getting caught sniffing a woman’s rear end at a Barnes & Noble. And that’s not all—his rap sheet also includes burglary, robbery, and indecent exposure. Investigators are now looking for more potential victims in hopes of building a bigger case to keep this weirdo off the streets.

Gotts' Thoughts On This Story

This guy really needs some help! I'm really surprised no one has just beaten him up. Ladies, be careful out there because people like Calese do exist. Not just in California, but this can happen anywhere. Can you imagine walking into a store and seeing this happen? I know for sure he wouldn't want to sniff me because I just had some Taco Bell. He would probably stop doing that if I were around him. Someone should tell Calese that only dogs do that. He should be putting his nose into law books and learning that breaking it is not cool.