U2’s Best-Selling Albums and Their Influence on Rock

U2 is one of the most influential bands in the rock movement, and they continue to be influencers today.
U2 is one of the most influential bands in the rock and alternative rock movement, and they continue to be influencers today. When this band does something, the entire world takes notice. Who can forget when the band's 2014 album, Songs of Innocence, was automatically downloaded to all iTunes users as a free download, and people around the world woke up, unexpectedly, to an entire new album from U2 on their phones?

U2 started in Dublin, Ireland, back in 1976, so they've been around for almost 50 years. "The three members who strongly identified themselves as Christians (all except Clayton) decided to pursue and promote the band's career in a manner that would be consistent with their religious beliefs, which are heavy on social action," IMDb notes.

U2's Best-Selling Records

The Joshua Tree

U2's best-selling album, according to Best Selling Albums, is a no-brainer: It's The Joshua Tree. This album arrived in 1987 and firmly established U2 as global superstars. The Joshua Tree went platinum its first week out and is one of the best-selling albums of all time. Songs such as "With of Without You," "I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For" and "Where the Streets Have No Name" became instant classics. They also influenced countless bands to follow with that grand, melodic, anthemic sound, one of them being Chris Martin of Coldplay.

Achtung Baby

Coming in as U2's second best-selling album is 1991's Achtung Baby. Even though this album was battling Michael Jackson's Dangerous at the time, over time, it became another one of the best-selling albums ever. Here, U2 once again showed their talent for crafting huge-sounding rock songs with meaning, and doing so, they influenced other bands to start writing with a message and purpose.

All That You Can't Leave Behind

In 2000, U2 released All That You Can't Leave Behind, and even though it's not as well known as albums such as The Joshua Tree and Achtung Baby, it did well for U2. The album spent 94 weeks on the Billboard 200 albums chart and peaked at No. 3 on the chart. It also went No. 1 in 32 countries. It's another example of U2's longstanding influence and power in rock music.

