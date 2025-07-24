Contests
Naked Florida Man Attempts Gym Arson, Hides in Tanning Bed

On this wild ride to Florida, picture this: a 25-year-old guy named Henry Antunez-Avarado was at a Planet Fitness when they decided to close up shop. For some reason, he…

On this wild ride to Florida, picture this: a 25-year-old guy named Henry Antunez-Avarado was at a Planet Fitness when they decided to close up shop. For some reason, he wasn't too thrilled about that. Maybe he should've hit up Work Out World instead. And seriously, with Florida's sun, who needs a tanning bed?

But Henry didn't just shrug it off—he went full-on bananas. He stripped down, streaked through the gym, and even crawled into the ceiling, wrecking tiles left and right. Then, in a true "hold my protein shake" moment, he tried to start a fire in the bathroom. Naturally, the gym called the cops. And guess where they found our guy? Hiding butt-naked inside a tanning bed. Yep, you read that right.

He got slapped with charges like indecent exposure, arson, criminal mischief, and even feeding the cops a pack of lies. As for what set him off? Your guess is as good as mine. Maybe he had one too many gym selfies in his system?

Gotts' Thoughts On This Story

I will say it is Florida, so it's really no surprise to me about this story. Is there something that is in the water down there, or is the heat getting to some people down there? Whatever the case may be, it just seems they go CRAZY down that way. I really also think this guy was on something, such as drugs or a heavy dose of that 'DO IT FLUID.' My man really should take this time being locked up and get some help. Best of luck to him in the future.

Thank you for taking the time to check this story out, and as always, many thanks for rocking out with me and your friends at 95.9 The Rat. You can get more wacky stories by clicking right HERE. Much LOVE and CHEERS. - Gotts

