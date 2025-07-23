New Jersey Gives Green Light to First Cannabis Lounges, Opening Door for Public Smoking Spots

marijuana cannabis leaf in hand against the backdrop of the setting sun

Last week, state officials approved four spots where people can smoke cannabis in public, marking a first since New Jersey started selling it legally. The move shifts how the state handles public use.

Four shops got permits: one in Newark, another in Merchantville, and two in Atlantic City. Each spot met strict state rules and got local backing. The shops, Urb'n, Gynsyng, High Rollers, and SunnyTien, passed all checks.

"We were just watching a meeting like we always do, and then they pulled up the screen with the consumption approvals and we went berserk in here," said Ramez Maxemous, founder and COO of Urb'n Dispensary, per NJ Spotlight News.

Clean air remains a top concern. Maxemous broke it down: "It's the same ventilation system. It's always clearing out smoke and odors, and it's always pumping in fresh oxygen while maintaining temperature."

The path to approval wasn't quick. Some shops spent 18 months jumping through hoops. They paid fees, filled out forms, and waited for both city and state stamps of approval.

In Atlantic City, officials think these spots will boost tourism. The city's cannabis board sees these lounges as proof that New Jersey's market keeps growing. They point to a shift toward making guests feel at home.

Like cigar bars, these new spots need special rooms with top-notch air systems. Such strict rules keep workers and guests safe from second-hand smoke.