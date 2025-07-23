Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Florida Man Gets DUI for Driving Lawn Mower on Highway

In this next story out of Florida (because, of course, it’s Florida), a man was arrested for driving a riding lawn mower—while drunk—on a busy highway. And honestly, this probably…

gotts

Men riding a lawnmower in a sunny day

Aigars Reinholds

In this next story out of Florida (because, of course, it's Florida), a man was arrested for driving a riding lawn mower—while drunk—on a busy highway. And honestly, this probably isn’t the first time someone in the Sunshine State has tried something like this. The man in question is 38-year-old Christopher Spain, and he’s now facing a handful of charges after taking his lawn mower for a spin where it didn’t belong.

According to reports, Spain was cruising down a toll road on his mower around 8:30 A.M. last Friday when the Florida Highway Patrol started getting a bunch of wild calls about a guy weaving through traffic... on a John Deere. There’s no word on whether his mower had an E-ZPass, but troopers quickly caught up with him. They say he showed multiple signs of being seriously intoxicated—tiny pupils, flushed skin, dry mouth, and even irritation inside his nose. Spain refused to take a field sobriety test and was arrested on the spot.

Gott's Thoughts On This Story

Let's be honest with one another. It's Florida. Are you really surprised to be hearing about this kind of thing going on... I do find it really funny, though. Can you imagine being in the courtroom, and the judge hearing this story? I would love to see his face and his reaction. I'm sure the judge will not have a laugh like we are all having today over this crazy guy. How funny would it be to see a guy wasted going down a highway on a lawn mower? He sounds like he might want to go to rehab and get some help after this stunt, and thankfully, no one was hurt. I hope Chris sticks to the lawn when riding his mower next time on a mower.

Thank you for taking the time out to check this story out, and as always, many thanks for rocking out with me and your friends at 95.9 The Rat. You can get more wacky stories by clicking right HERE. Much LOVE and CHEERS. - Gotts

Florida Man
gottsEditor
Gotts is the unofficial mascot of the county. Whenever WRAT is hosting an event, people ask if Gotts will be there. there. Like Bigfoot, many people claim to see him in the area. According to Gotts, he was thrown out of home school in Monroe Township. To keep up with his own legend, Gotts likes writing about wacky local news that happens – such as pepperoni vandals. His favorite movie is Point Break, and is a big lover of Miller Lite. His favorite words to live by are “The windshield is always bigger than the rearview mirror”.
Related Stories
Japanese mobile operator DoCoMo introduces a new mobile phone. Gen Z is now saying goodbye to smartphones and saying hello again to flip phones.
Human InterestGen Z Hanging Up on High-Tech Smartphones: ‘My Brain is Just Mush’
Cartoon Naughty Boy Urinating Illustration
Human InterestDrunk Ad Exec Pees Off Rooftop Bar, Hits People on Sidewalkgotts
Britain's Chris Froome of Team Sky celebrates on the podium with second placed Italy's Vincenzo Nibali of the Bahrain-Merida's team and third placed Russian cyclist Ilnur Zakarin of Team Katusha Alpecin after winning the Vuelta a Espana cycling race
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: July 23
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect