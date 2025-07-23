Florida Man Gets DUI for Driving Lawn Mower on Highway

In this next story out of Florida (because, of course, it's Florida), a man was arrested for driving a riding lawn mower—while drunk—on a busy highway. And honestly, this probably isn’t the first time someone in the Sunshine State has tried something like this. The man in question is 38-year-old Christopher Spain, and he’s now facing a handful of charges after taking his lawn mower for a spin where it didn’t belong.

According to reports, Spain was cruising down a toll road on his mower around 8:30 A.M. last Friday when the Florida Highway Patrol started getting a bunch of wild calls about a guy weaving through traffic... on a John Deere. There’s no word on whether his mower had an E-ZPass, but troopers quickly caught up with him. They say he showed multiple signs of being seriously intoxicated—tiny pupils, flushed skin, dry mouth, and even irritation inside his nose. Spain refused to take a field sobriety test and was arrested on the spot.

Gott's Thoughts On This Story

Let's be honest with one another. It's Florida. Are you really surprised to be hearing about this kind of thing going on... I do find it really funny, though. Can you imagine being in the courtroom, and the judge hearing this story? I would love to see his face and his reaction. I'm sure the judge will not have a laugh like we are all having today over this crazy guy. How funny would it be to see a guy wasted going down a highway on a lawn mower? He sounds like he might want to go to rehab and get some help after this stunt, and thankfully, no one was hurt. I hope Chris sticks to the lawn when riding his mower next time on a mower.