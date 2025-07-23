Drunk Ad Exec Pees Off Rooftop Bar, Hits People on Sidewalk

In this bizarre incident out of St. Petersburg, Florida, locals were caught off guard when a drunk ad exec urinated off a rooftop bar, hitting people on the sidewalk below. The culprit, identified as 30-year-old New Yorker Matthew Day, seemed to be in town for either business or pleasure, but one thing was certain—he was heavily intoxicated. As the saying goes, "When nature calls..."

According to police reports, the incident occurred around 1:30 A.M. at The Landing, a two-story establishment. Day, reportedly in a partying mood, decided to relieve himself from a height of about 15 feet above unsuspecting pedestrians. Despite the bar's rooftop designation, it wasn't particularly high up. Police swiftly apprehended Day and charged him with disorderly conduct before releasing him on a $500 bond. Day serves as the cofounder and "Head of Client Success" at Ribeye Media, an advertising agency.

Gotts' Thoughts On This Story

I guess when you get to Florida, it seems you almost find trouble, or trouble can find you. As you know, we always say on "The Morning Rat Race", Florida is the capital of the "No Sweat News." I think, though, that since Matty was in a bar, there was a bathroom nearby. I'm really surprised no one ran up and hit him and kicked his ass. I think Matt needs to go on VK next time to the woods if he can't hold it.