Drunk Ad Exec Pees Off Rooftop Bar, Hits People on Sidewalk

In this bizarre incident out of St. Petersburg, Florida, locals were caught off guard when a drunk ad exec urinated off a rooftop bar, hitting people on the sidewalk below. The culprit, identified as 30-year-old New Yorker Matthew Day, seemed to be in town for either business or pleasure, but one thing was certain—he was heavily intoxicated. As the saying goes, "When nature calls..."

According to police reports, the incident occurred around 1:30 A.M. at The Landing, a two-story establishment. Day, reportedly in a partying mood, decided to relieve himself from a height of about 15 feet above unsuspecting pedestrians. Despite the bar's rooftop designation, it wasn't particularly high up. Police swiftly apprehended Day and charged him with disorderly conduct before releasing him on a $500 bond. Day serves as the cofounder and "Head of Client Success" at Ribeye Media, an advertising agency.

Gotts' Thoughts On This Story

I guess when you get to Florida, it seems you almost find trouble, or trouble can find you. As you know, we always say on "The Morning Rat Race", Florida is the capital of the "No Sweat News." I think, though, that since Matty was in a bar, there was a bathroom nearby. I'm really surprised no one ran up and hit him and kicked his ass. I think Matt needs to go on VK next time to the woods if he can't hold it.

Thank you for taking the time out to check this story out, and as always, rocking out with me and your friends here on 95.9 The Rat. You can get more crazy stories like these by clicking right HERE. Much LOVE and CHEERS. ( No cheers for you, Matt. I think you had enough, bro! ) - Gotts

Gotts is the unofficial mascot of the county. Whenever WRAT is hosting an event, people ask if Gotts will be there. there. Like Bigfoot, many people claim to see him in the area. According to Gotts, he was thrown out of home school in Monroe Township. To keep up with his own legend, Gotts likes writing about wacky local news that happens – such as pepperoni vandals. His favorite movie is Point Break, and is a big lover of Miller Lite. His favorite words to live by are “The windshield is always bigger than the rearview mirror”.
