Bruce Springsteen and Bon Jovi Grab Lunch at Freehold Restaurant

Two stars met up at Roberto's Freehold Grill on East Main Street. Bruce Springsteen and Jon Bon Jovi shared a meal on July 16, adding another stop to their string of New Jersey dining spots.

Fresh off his return from Italy, Springsteen had just finished the Land of Hope and Dreams tour. His shows spanned three years across two continents, with a final performance at Milan's San Siro Stadium. The tour packed in 130 shows through North America and Europe.

"Nowadays, we go out of our way to spend time together," Bon Jovi said during a 2024 interview on ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" "The two of us will go for 100 miles, where the two of us can lock the door and go for a ride and talk. Catch up."

Owner Roberto Diaz snapped a photo with the musicians. His walls tell stories through pictures of past visits by Springsteen, who lives in Colts Neck. Music fans trek from distant places just to sit where their idol once ate.

"They do, especially people from Europe — they're big fans," Diaz said per the Asbury Park Press. "A group of fans from Spain come at least a couple of times a year. They love his concerts."

The pair's local food adventures stretch beyond Roberto's. In 2022, they pulled into Jersey Freeze in Freehold Township in Springsteen's sports car. Each picked their sweet treat: sprinkles for Bon Jovi, chocolate dip for Springsteen.

Max's Bar and Grill in Long Branch saw Bon Jovi stop by in early 2025. "He came in with a friend from out of town," owner Jennifer Maybaum per the Asbury Park Press. "He told me he had to bring him to one of his favorite spots."