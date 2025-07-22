Original Members of Black Sabbath Pay Tribute to Ozzy Osbourne

The original members of Black Sabbath have shared tributes to Ozzy Osbourne, who died today (July 22) at the age of 76.



Osbourne's death comes just over two weeks following Back To The Beginning, the massive all-star concert event that was headlined by his final solo performance and the final performance of the original lineup of Black Sabbath.



Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler, and Bill Ward each issued their own personal tributes to their late bandmate. Their full comments can be read below.



Tony Iommi

Iommi wrote, "I just can’t believe it! My dear, dear friend Ozzy has passed away only weeks after our show at Villa Park."

He continued, "It’s just such heartbreaking news that I can’t really find the words, there won’t ever be another like him. Geezer, Bill, and myself have lost our brother."

Iommi closed with, "My thoughts go out to Sharon and all the Osbourne family. Rest in peace Oz."

Geezer Butler

Butler wrote, "Goodbye dear friend- thanks for all those years- we had some great fun. 4 kids from Aston- who’d have thought, eh? So glad we got to do it one last time, back in Aston. Love you."

Bill Ward