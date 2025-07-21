Man Alledgedly Chugs Tabasco And Challenged Random People to Fights

AVERY ISLAND, LA – AUGUST 21: An oversized bottle of Tabasco hot sauce is displayed outside of the Tabasco hot sauce factory on the grounds of Avery Island on August 21, 2019 in Avery Island, Louisiana. Avery Island, a dome of salt surrounded by marshes near the southern Louisiana coast, is where the iconic Tabasco sauce has been made for the past 150 years. Like much of southern Louisiana, coastal marshland around Avery Island is disappearing at a rapid pace and the island is losing about 30 feet of surrounding protective marshland per year. As land gradually retreats from the area, the island becomes more susceptible to flooding from severe storms.

Alright, buckle up for this wild Nevada story. So, there's this guy, Michael Smith, 48 years old, who decides it's a great idea to chug Tabasco sauce and start picking fights with random folks. This all went down last Monday, and now he's in hot water after getting arrested. He was spotted chugging a whole bottle of Tabasco, then went on to challenge people to fights in the parking lot of a sporting goods store (wonder if it was DICKS SPORTING GOODS), according to the reports.

Honestly, I have no clue what was going through the guy's head, but he was also shirtless at the time. And here's the kicker: when the cops showed up, he wasn't exactly cooperative—he threw some choice words their way and even threatened them with a knife. Thankfully, no one got hurt in the chaos. Michael ended up charged with assault with a deadly weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia. Oh, and yeah, they had to get rid of that bottle of hot sauce too.

Gotts' Thoughts On This Story

Well, on this story, it really is not about the booze but going crazy on Tabasco sauce! Maybe they need to put a Surgeon General Warning on the labels, saying that "If consumed, may act like an A-HOLE !" I don't know why some people have to go out of their way to be such a pain in the ass. Just love and respect one another. We all live on one planet and need to come to the fact that life is something beautiful. There is really no reason to have hate in our hearts, as the saying goes, " Life is too short." So keep spreading the love; not many people get that.