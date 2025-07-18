Man Camps Out on Family’s Roof for 7 Hours, Claims There Are Drugs in the Chimney

Officials say it took seven hours to convince Stephen Nason in Bangor to come down from a resident’s roof.

This wild story comes out of Maine, where early Wednesday morning a man refused to come down from a family's roof, insisting he was trying to get drugs out of their chimney.

According to reports, a family was startled around 4:00 A.M. when they heard strange noises coming from above their house, not exactly the kind of Christmas in July you want to hear. Turns out, 39-year-old Stephen Nason had used a ladder to climb onto their roof in the middle of the night.

When the homeowner confronted him and asked what he was doing, Stephen claimed he was retrieving drugs from the chimney. The family didn’t know him, and as far as anyone can tell, there weren’t any drugs in the chimney to begin with.

Stephen refused to come down, so the police were called in. But even they couldn’t talk him off the roof. For several hours, they tried to reason with him.

At one point, the fire department moved the basket of their truck close so he could grab a bottle of water, but instead, he grabbed an axe and started chopping holes in the roof.

Eventually, around 11:30 A.M.—more than seven hours after the ordeal began—officers managed to get him down. It’s still unclear whether Stephen was under the influence or experiencing some kind of mental health crisis.

Gotts' Thoughts On This Story

This guy sounds like he has a lot going on upstairs in that brain of his. Nonetheless, he most likely is on something such as drugs. I can't imagine waking up at 4:00 A.M. and seeing some random guy on my roof, saying there is drugs in my chimney. I'm sure that the homeowner will have a lot to talk about at parties. Let's just hope that Stephen gets the help he needs and gets off the roofs and on the right road to recovery.

