Fanatics Casino Unveils WWE-Themed Games in Multi-Year Deal, Launching During SummerSlam 2025

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 20: John Cena gestures during his Undisputed WWE Championship match against Cody Rhodes during WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium on April 20, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

A fresh batch of WWE games will hit Fanatics Casino's online platform next summer. The deal brings five new titles to players in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

"We are excited to expand our relationship with WWE to now include an exclusive portfolio of WWE-themed online casino games," said Ari Borod per Casino.org.

Players can try their luck at WWE Blackjack or spin the reels of Raw Multiplier Melee. Other options include SmackDown Big Money Entrance!, WWE Bonus Rumble Gold Blitz, and WWE Clash of the Wilds. The games launch during WWE's SummerSlam at MetLife Stadium.

John Cena steps into the ring one last time at SummerSlam before retiring. The two-day event takes place August 2-3 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Game development came through joint work between Fanatics Game Studios, Boom Entertainment, and Games Global. When August rolls around, the casino site will sport WWE branding and special offers for new sign-ups.

WWE shows keep pulling in more viewers. Raw's 18-49 audience grew 4% to 745,000. SmackDown jumped 10% to 862,000, while NXT saw a big 28% spike to 252,000 weekly watchers.

TKO Group's chief operating officer, Mark Shapiro, shut down any talk of betting on matches. "Not happening, we're scripted. We're not going to be asking Triple H, Paul Levesque, who runs our creative, to keep his scripts so under wraps that we can start sports betting," he said, according to CNBC.

In New Jersey, Fanatics Casino ranked ninth out of 30 sites last month. Their $6.2 million take came from slots, table games, and live dealer action across 250+ game choices.

This gaming venture adds to WWE and Fanatics' work together in selling merchandise and sharing content online.