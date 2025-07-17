Poll: Would You Leave Your Partner For $1 Million?

Alright, there’s a new poll out, and it asked a pretty wild question: “Would you leave your partner for $1 million?” Believe it or not, 43% of Americans said yes. Maybe some of them are just growing apart already, but still—ouch. In that same poll, 40% said they'd take $33 million even if it meant financially ruining someone else. And 46% said they’d consider it, depending on who’s getting wrecked in the process. Yikes.

Here are some more fun (and slightly terrifying) stats from the poll:

46% would join a real-life version of Squid Game for a shot at $33 million.

48% would embarrass themselves on live TV for $1 million.

13% would do it for just $5,000 or less.

And 4%? They’d do it for $500. (Honestly, don’t I already do embarrassing stuff for The Morning Rat Race?)

Also, 41% said they’d give up sex entirely for $1 million. And here’s a dark one—15% would frame a friend for a crime they didn’t commit for that same million. But the real shocker? 21% said they’d turn down a million bucks if it meant losing access to social media. Priorities, right?

Gotts' Thoughts On This Story

I will start off with my thoughts, and that is when you get married, don't you say when you do your vows, "Till death do us part?" Just remember too when you get separated, they get half... So just keep that in mind. I don't have a partner, but if you were willing to split it with me, what the Hell I would do it with ya. ( Females only, please LOL. ) Als,o on that one that says 21% of people would pass on a $1 million, if they couldn't use social media must be out of their minds.