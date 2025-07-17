New Jersey’s Best Fall Festival, According to Travelers

Many people love to say that fall is their favorite season, and it's easy to see why so many people enjoy it. Autumn brings crispy days, cool nights, brilliant sunsets, changing colors, warm beverages, pumpkin picking, the Halloween holiday and pretty much everything awesome. Of course, it's never fun to say farewell to summer, but autumn has its own distinct charm, plus, it's hoodie season.

Autumn also brings some awesome festivals, many of which celebrate the pumpkin spiced season. Now, one festival is being named the best in the state for the fall months.

Best Fall Festival in the State

The crew at the publication Islands has put together a feature on the best fall festivals in each state throughout the U.S. In the piece, they aptly note that autumn is "a season known for its bountiful crops, is when temperatures drop from summer highs, days shorten and trees changing color bring a sense of theatrical splendor to nature's scenery." So, Islands set out to find the best fall festival in each state, and they did so doing research. "While there is no shortage of festivals during the season, we've identified the best ones in each state using travel blogs and online expertise," they note.

For New Jersey, they love the Great Pumpkin Festival, which goes from mid-September until early November on Heaven Hill Farm in Vernon. This event offers "face painting, sand art and lots of hay-themed activities," they note, as well as a "corn maze, apple cider donuts and even pig races." It's certainly a fun and unique way to celebrate the fall months.