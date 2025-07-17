New Game Store in Howell Brings Together Local Tabletop Players

A fresh gaming hub opened its doors at Quail Creek Shopping Center last month. Owner Duane Thomas started 13th Hour Toys and Hobbies, giving local players their first dedicated spot to gather.

"I wanted to open a place that kids, everybody could come. I am going to be setting up for classes to learn how to play D&D (Dungeons & Dragons), Warhammer, and board games in general. Hosting game nights, tournaments for Pokémon and Magic the Gathering, a little bit of everything," Thomas said, according to the Asbury Park Press.

The shop's arrival sparked an unexpected discovery. Within days, five neighbors who lived minutes apart found they shared the same passion for gaming, a connection they'd missed for years.

First-time visitor Chris Sappington points out a gap the store now fills. "I have been living here for 12 years and up until now, whenever I wanted to go to a hobby store, I had to drive all the way to Matawan, which was the closest."

Free gaming tables welcome players who need space. It's a smart fix for those stuck in small apartments or homes where big game setups won't fit.

At 51, Thomas brings two decades of sales wisdom to the table. He cut his teeth selling rare items at New Jersey flea markets since 2014 before setting down roots here.

The store's name draws from George Orwell's "1984," specifically when clocks strike thirteen in the book's first line. Fittingly, doors opened on Friday the 13th.

Weekly events pack the calendar. New players can jump into lessons while skilled gamers test their mettle in tournaments. The mix builds bonds in the growing player base.

Back in 2018, Thomas first picked up the dice as a D&D game master. Years of waiting to play taught him what newcomers need most.