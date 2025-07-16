Contests
Thief Just Incriminated Herself After Being Insulted On Facebook

In this story, we take you over to Texas, where a thief incriminated herself after being insulted on Facebook. A woman who was away on vacation was alerted by her…

Midsection of woman stealing lipstick at supermarket

In this story, we take you over to Texas, where a thief incriminated herself after being insulted on Facebook. A woman who was away on vacation was alerted by her neighbors and they were sending her photos of a woman stealing from her home. She posted the pictures of the thief to a community Facebook page, and said, "Anyone know who this TRASH is robbing my house when I'm out of town?  All that is mine, even the bike."

According to reports, this thief saw the post and did not like being called names.  She responded, saying, "People need to mind their own business, this woman called me trash in her Facebook just because I broke in her house and stole some stuff.  She don't even know me.  But thinks it's okay to call me trash."

If you know Facebook well, your name gets posted to if you reply. That thief's name is Misty Cape (or Misty Criddle), and she's wanted for theft of property valued between $2,500 and $30,000. The police are still trying to track her down, but someone else claiming to be Misty's mother said on Facebook that she was only getting back the stuff that was hers.

First of Misty should not be stealing anything, but to respond back to a Facebook post for being called trash and not liking it is just dumb. I think Misty, you are trash and should be arrested immediately, for stealing and you should have another charge added for being stupid. I hope they catch her very fast, and also, I really hope this poor woman gets her stuff back.

