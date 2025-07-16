Jason Bonham Kicks Off 22-City Tour Playing Led Zeppelin’s ‘Physical Graffiti’ Album

Contests
Starting on August 1 in Omaha, Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening embarks on a North American trek to mark 50 years since Physical Graffiti first shook the music world. The month-long run ends on August 31 in Vancouver, and the name of the tour is An Evening With JBLZE Celebrating 50 Years of Physical Graffiti. The band will visit 22 cities.

Each night brings the album's raw power to life through songs like "The Wanton Song" and the mystical "Kashmir." Fans will also hear the haunting "In The Light" and the playful "Boogie With Stu." The band mixes in classics as well. "Good Times Bad Times" pounds through the speakers, while "Whole Lotta Love" and "Stairway to Heaven" round out the night.

The band storms through Denver on August 8. Next comes Napa on August 16, then Bakersfield on August 23. They'll hit Seattle on August 30. You can expect shows to stretch nearly two hours, with additional music when crowds want more.

The last run broke all records. "Last tour was our most successful tour in [15] years," Bonham said, according to Blabbermouth. "Custard Pie" will kick off each show, but the band will switch up the song order to keep things fresh. Before the music starts, fans will step back in time through a radio show recreation that simulates a broadcast from the era of Physical Graffiti.

Since 2009, these shows stand as Bonham's tribute to his dad and Led Zeppelin's drummer, John Bonham, who died in 1980. "It was meant to be part of my way of expressing my love for music and expressing myself with a tip of the hat to my father," Bonham shared per Mixdown.

You can purchase tickets now through Jason Bonham's website. To match the album's big 50, Bonham plans at least 50 shows.

