ENTER TO WIN: Big Day Off Fishing Trip – Golden Eagle Afternoon

Rob Cochran
big day off

Enter down below for your chance to win two seats on 95.9 The Rat's Big Day Off Fishing Trip on the Wednesday afternoon of August 13th aboard the Golden Eagle in Belmar.

Jimmy Steal and The RAT will take you and a friend out to the open waters to snag some Sea Bass & Stripers... Included is a pole and bait (if needed), plus some fun RAT giveaways on board.

Also listen on-air on Wednesday for more chances to win 2 Seats on The Rat's Big Day Off Fishing Trip, aboard the Golden Eagle in Belmar on August 13th!

Afternoon Fishing & Sunset Cruise: 4pm-7:30pm, Adults $75, Seniors $70, Fire, Police, EMT, Active Military $70, Kids (12 & under) $55, Rental Rod Included

Click here for more info and to purchase tickets.

For the " Big Day Off Golden Eagle” Contest, enter between 8am on July 16, 2025 and 11:59pm on August 10, 2025, by visiting wrat.com and completing the online entry form.  Station will randomly select winner on August 11, 2025, and upon verification, will receive two (2) tickets to Big Day Off Fishing trip on Golden Eagle in Belmar on August 13, 2025. The Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) is $150. Up to one (1) prize winners will be selected as described. Courtesy of 95.9 WRAT & Golden Eagle. WRAT's General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

