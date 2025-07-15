Whoops! Husband Goes 200 Miles Down the Road Before Noticing He’s Missing a Passenger — His Wife

How about this wild story? A husband in France somehow managed to forget his wife at a gas station — and didn’t realize it for 200 miles. Sounds insane, right?

They haven’t shared his name yet, but he’s 62, and his wife is 60. Their 22-year-old daughter was with them too, but she was asleep in the back seat. The family had left Paris last Friday night, heading to Morocco to avoid traffic. It’s a long haul — about 27 hours — and they’d already made a bunch of stops during this epic road trip, according to reports.

Here’s what went down: around 4:30 in the morning, he pulled into a gas station to fill up. Then he drove off… without his wife. He didn’t realize she was missing for 186 miles.

It’s not clear whether she was sleeping in the back seat before the stop or if she got out and he just didn’t notice. He finally called the cops at 8:30 a.m. to report her missing, but he couldn’t remember which gas station he had stopped at — or even what city it was in.

His daughter was still sleeping during the whole thing, so she wasn’t much help either. Thankfully, the police were able to track the wife down using her cell phone. At first, they suspected he might have ditched her on purpose, but eventually decided it was just an honest (if spectacularly bad) mistake.

He’s not in legal trouble — just probably in a lot of trouble with his wife. In the end, they reunited and continued their vacation.

Gotts' Thoughts On This Story

My first question is why she just didn't use her phone to call him? Nonetheless, you should check your car to make sure everyone is in there before leaving to go back on the road. If that were a child, he would have been in some serious trouble. He must have had a nice, quiet ride, though for those 200 miles, so I hope he enjoyed it while it lasted. Also can you imagine what he had to hear going forward after picking her back up.