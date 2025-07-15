Matt Cameron: Has He Retired Following Pearl Jam Exit?

Contests
Last week, Matt Cameron stunned the rock world when he announced he was leaving Pearl Jam after being in the band for 27 years. But is the drummer retiring? Cameron…

In this screengrab, Matt Cameron of Pearl Jam performs during All In WA: A Concert For COVID-19 Relief on June 24, 2020 in Washington.
Last week, Matt Cameron stunned the rock world when he announced he was leaving Pearl Jam after being in the band for 27 years. But is the drummer retiring?

Cameron addressed his future on his Instagram Story (h/t Rolling Stone) following his announcement of leaving Pearl Jam. He wrote, "Thank you for the kind words of support, and for the record, I'm still an active musician."

When Cameron announced his exit from Pearl Jam, he said, in part, "Much love and respect to Jeff, Ed, Mike, and Stone for inviting me into the band in 1998 and for giving me the opportunity of a lifetime, filled with friendships, artistry, challenges, and laughter. I am forever grateful to the crew, staff, and fans the world over. It’s been an incredible journey. More to follow."

What Could Be Next For Matt Cameron?

While he's not done with music, Cameron's future is still seemingly up in the air. Of course, there was immediate buzz about something happening with Soundgarden. The legendary Seattle band is finally being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in November. Soundgarden is part of the 2025 class that also includes Bad Company, Chubby Checker, Joe Cocker, Cyndi Lauper, Outkast, and The White Stripes. (Fun Fact: Soundgarden's induction makes Cameron the latest Rock Hall multi-inductee. He was first inducted into the Rock Hall in 2017 with Pearl Jam.)

In December 2024, the surviving members of Soundgarden reunited for a charity show benefitting Seattle Children's Hospital. The band was fronted by Seattle-based singer-songwriter Shaina Shepherd. About a month after the performance, Shepherd was asked whether she would be interested in filling the shoes of late singer Chris Cornell and joining Soundgarden permanently. At the time, she said, "Soundgarden is a revolutionary band that changed my life, your life, the world. I could never front Soundgarden. But I love making music with those guys."

Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights
