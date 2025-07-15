Counting Crows Back With First Album in Nine Years, Still Pack Venues

After a nine-year break, Counting Crows released Butter Miracle, The Complete Sweets! in May 2024. Night after night, thousands pack venues to catch their shows.

"We still have something to say. It's not enough for us to just play the hits and the other songs in our catalog," said Adam Duritz, according to Breaking AC.

Since 1993, they've made their mark. Their first record, August and Everything After, sold seven million copies across America. When they put out Recovering the Satellites, it shot straight up to first place.

Fresh music drives them forward - no throwback tours in sight. "Well, there may be a '90s nostalgia tour, but you won't find us there," said Duritz per St. Pete Catalyst.

Writing comes in waves for Duritz. "I've never been a guy who wrote all the time because I can't write on the road. I play piano. I can't bring one in my hotel room, so I've always gone like several years at a time without writing," he shared.

Their work has earned notice - two GRAMMY nods and an Oscar nomination for "Accidentally in Love" from Shrek 2. Fans still sing along to "Mr. Jones," "Round Here," "A Long December," "Omaha," and "Einstein on the Beach."

This summer brings shows at BayCare Sound on July 20 and Atlantic City's Mark G. Etess Arena on July 5. The Gaslight Anthem starts things off both nights.