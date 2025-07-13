Contests
Summer Cash 2025

Josh Faiola

Rolling into summer with some extra bank in your bank, that's the Summer Cash Contest. $2,000 every day. Get the Summer Cash code on The Rat's Facebook page every day this week at 10 AM, 11 AM, noon, 1 PM, and 2 PM. Enter that code on the Summer Cash Contest page at WRAT.com to score the daily dough in this national contest.

Summer Cash 24 Rules PDFDownload
