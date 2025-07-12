This Day in Rock History: July 12

July 12 is a significant day in rock history for several reasons. It's when one of the biggest names in rock history played their first gig, and also when another legendary band got their iconic frontman back. Keep reading to discover who they are and what else happened on this date throughout rock's history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

These are some of the most important debuts that happened on this day:

1962: The Rolling Stones play their first-ever gig at the Marquee Club in London. Their lineup consisted of Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ian Stewart, Brian Jones, and Tony Chapman, with classic-era members Charlie Watts and Bill Wyman joining up later. They played blues covers and, although it wasn't a huge success, it did encourage them to keep making music.

1965: The Beach Boys release the single "California Girls," which would go on to be their most commercially successful song.

1969: Bling Faith, a rock supergroup that included Eric Clapton, Steve Winwood, Ginger Baker, and Ric Grech, made their live American debut at Madison Square Garden. Sadly, it was to be the lineup's only tour together, as they disbanded later that year.

Cultural Milestones

Plenty of memorable moments in rock culture happened on July 12. These include:

1943: Christie McVie, vocalist and songwriter for Fleetwood Mac, was born on this day in Greenodd, Lancashire, England. She was initially a session player for the band before joining them full-time in 1970. She would then go on to be the main creative force behind the band's biggest hits in the '70s and '80s.

1992: Axl Rose, the lead singer of Guns N' Roses, was arrested at New York's John F. Kennedy airport, due to an outstanding arrest warrant following a St. Louis show in 1991. The frontman spotted someone in the audience illegally filming the show and, after multiple requests to security that the respective person be removed, decided to take matters into his own hands and dive into the crowd, eventually resulting in a full-blown riot.

2000. A statue dedicated to the memory of Beatles John Lennon was unveiled in London's Trafalgar Square. It was created by Swedish artist Carl Fredrik Reutersward and featured a revolver with a knotted barrel.

2003: Rob Halford announced he would be rejoining his old band Judas Priest for a new album and tour. He was their original frontman and one of the most recognizable voices in metal history.